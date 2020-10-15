DORSEY -- Linda Shumpert, 70, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center -Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11am at Community Funeral Directors- Nettleton. Visitation will be on Friday October 23, 2020 from 4pm -6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com .

