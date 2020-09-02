Evergreen/New Chapel Community - Noel Shumpert, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. Born on September 22, 1930, in the Carolina Community, he was a son to the late John and Willie Evoline Boozer Shumpert. He grew up in the Carolina Community and graduated from Fulton High School. At age 20, he married the love of his life, Laverne Ridings, on February 16, 1951. They were blessed with over 50 happy years together. He joined the US Army and served his country proudly. An intelligent man, he worked for many years as an Electrician with NASA. He was a member of the Evergreen Methodist Church for many years. Later in life, he became a resident of The Meadows in Fulton, MS. He loved to socialize with his friends and neighbors. He was a member of the Meadows Men Group and was full of life when it came to talking to others. Noel never met a stranger and anyone who met him loved him. He is survived by a brother, Joel Shumpert (Johnie Faye); special cousin, Pat Hall (Durrell); nieces and nephews, Jay Shumpert, Chad Shumpert, and Corey Shumpert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Ridings Shumpert. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at New Chapel Cemetery, Evergreen Community, Itawamba County, MS with Rev. Bobby Hankins. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Evergreen New Chapel Community Cemetery Fund, Itawamba County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.