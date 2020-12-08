Thomas Lee Shumpert

Thomas Lee Shumpert, 79, of Booneville passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A walk through Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, December 9, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be Thursday, December 10. 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery at 12:00 noon. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his children: Fairrah Shumpert (Marie), Arletha Carter (Lloyd), Doris Stricklen (Steven), Renor Shumpert, Sharron Welch (Anthony), and James Agnew (Shelia). Siblings; Mae Dean Channell, Willie Jean Beene, Vera Cunningham (Wallace), Annie Friar ( Willie Wright), Juanita Butler, Pearlenia Irons (Gerry), Eunice Davis (Samuel), Loucinda Shields (Johnny), Andrew Shumpert (Martha), and Robert Shumpert (Joyce). 18 Grandchildren, 25 Great grandchildren, 1 Great-great grandchild. A host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sons; Tommy and Calvin Shumpert, 1 brother, Donnie Shumpert. Parents; Odis and Louvenia Shumpert. Pastor Chris Shumpert will officiate. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.

