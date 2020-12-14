Tomi Rea Dodson Shumpert, 87, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born October 9, 1933 to the late Delbert Rylie and Maude Towery Dodson. She was a 1952 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, and attended Itawamba Junior College. She enjoyed planning class reunions for many years. She worked 29 years as payroll clerk at Itawamba Manufacturing Company, and then went on to serve as bookkeeper for Dorsey Water Association. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School class. A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16th at Senter Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Frank Panzrino and Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her two children, Teresa Shumpert Belk (Leroy), and Derek Elwood Shumpert (Camille), all of the Auburn community; her grandchildren, Trae Belk (Lindzey), Laura Belk Stewart (Will), Leah Belk Thomasson (Johnson), Zach Shumpert (Claire), Madison Shumpert Oswalt (Cameron), Ben Shumpert, and Jenny Shumpert; and great grandchildren, Lilian, Hardin, Frances, Johnny, and Carsten. She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Dodson Finney (Paul) of Tupelo, sister-in-law Catherine Shumpert of Dorsey, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Elwood Shumpert; her parents; brothers, Cleatus Dodson, Karl Dodson, and Lonnie Dodson; her brother-in-law Oneil Shumpert. Her grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
