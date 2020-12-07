passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, December 9 at Patterson Memorial Chapel in Corinth. Graveside services will be Thursday, December 10 at 12:00 noon at Oak Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his children; Fairrah Shumpert (Marie), Arletha Carter (Lloyd), Doris Stricklen (Steven), Renor Shumpert, Sherron Welch (Anthony), and James Agnew (Shelia). Siblings; Mae Dean Channell, Juanita Butler, Pearlenia Irons (Gerry), Eunice Davis (Samuel), Loucinda Shields (Johnny), Andrew Shumpert (Martha), and Robert Shumpert (Joyce). 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons; Tommie and Calvin Shumpert and a brother; Donnie Shumpert. Parents: Odis and Louvenia Shumpert. Pastor Chris Shumpert will officiate. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the services.
