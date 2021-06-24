Tony Shumpert, 54, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence in Dorsey. Services will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 1pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Dorsey. Visitation will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 3pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors - Nettleton. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery .

