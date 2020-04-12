BOONEVILLE -- Willie G Shumpert, 37, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, April 14 at 12:00 noon at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.

