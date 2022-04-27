Dorothy June Burrow Siddell was born to Fate and Ethel Burrow, she was the fourth child of five. they were a closely-knit siblings. Dorothy accepted Christ at an early age and joined the New Era Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. Dorothy married Deury Siddell on April 14, 1978 and to this union one child David was born. She later joined the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Memphis, TN with her husband where she remained until they moved to New Albany, MS December 2019. Dorothy graduated from Melrose High School in 1965 and Lemoyne Owen College in 1975. She was employed by Bellsouth and AT & T for thirty years before retiring in 1997. She later worked eight years for the Memphis City School System. Survivors: her husband Deury Siddell of New Albany, MS, one son David of New Albany, MS., one brother Oscar Burrow (Sharon) of Kansas City, MO., one sister Lindell Burrow, three nieces, two nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church with Services to follow at 12:00 Noon and burial to follow Friday Morning at Elm Wood Cemetery. Beasley Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.