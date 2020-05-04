GOLDEN, MS -- Avinell Sides, 90, passed away Monday, May 04, 2020, at The Courtyards in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, May 6, 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Golden, MS.

