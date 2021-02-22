Virgil Leroy "Buddy" Sides, Jr., 63, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Private Family Service will be at 2 PM Wednesday, February 24 at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 23 from 4 PM to 9 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Veteran's National Cemetery in Corinth..

