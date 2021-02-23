"His Lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord." Matthew 25:21 On Sunday morning, February 21, 2021, Virgil Leroy "Buddy" Sides,Jr, 63, departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes in the comfort of his home. A Private Family Service will be at 2 PM Wednesday, February 24 in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with long time friend, Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Private interment will be in the Veteran's National Cemetery at Corinth. A life-long resident of Tippah County, Buddy was born August 21, 1957 in Ripley, the son of the late Virgil L. Sides, Sr. and Dorothy Ann Smith Sides. He received his education in the North and South Tippah Public School Systems and was married January 11, 1979 to his beloved wife, Donna Hopkins Sides who survives. A proud United States Veteran and Patriot, Buddy took pride in serving his country with the U.S. Army National Guard for eleven years. He was a valued employee of The Ripley Funeral Home and was presently serving as Chaplain for the American Legion Post #81 in Tippah County. An ordained minister since 1995, Buddy was the current Pastor of Christian Assembly of God Church in Corinth and had also pastored at Victory Assembly of God Church in Chalybeate. A daily Bible reader, he knew of the Lord's love and acceptance of him. He was passionate to share this blessed assurance with almost everyone that he met. Buddy was a kind, generous man and one of the best story and joke tellers ever known and he loved to laugh. He would begin laughing before he finished the joke -and you would find yourself laughing just because he was. His devotion to his family was unending and knew that "Family is where love begins... and never ends". Favorite pastimes included cooking out, fishing, watching westerns and wrestling on television, taking walks, Diet Pepsi and popcorn. Buddy was destined to become a beloved husband, father, brother, "Dodah" and friend. For this we are truly thankful. Visitation will continue today from 8 AM until 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 41 years, his memory will continue to be shared by his daughters, Kim Fryar and Tiffany Sonwineski (Kenneth), both of Ripley, his three much adored grandsons, Jeremiah Jase-Owen Fryar, Nolan Elisha and Gabriel Wyatt Sonwineski, four sisters, Kristy O'dell (Josh) and Connie Strickland (Keith), both of Ashland, Annie Graves of Ripley and Elizabeth Tolleson (Kirby) of Booneville, two brothers, Johnny Hall (Debra) of Red Banks and Eddie Sides (Kay) of Falkner, many family members and friends. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Claude Daniel Sides and son in law, Jason Fryar. The family request that memorials be directed to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Buddy and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of Ripley Funeral Home will greatly miss his easy nature and fun loving spirit and invites everyone to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
