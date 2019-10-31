TURON COMMUNITY -- Ray Silas, 71, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at his residence in the Turon Community. Services will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 12:00 PM until the service hour at The Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Turon Cemetery, Turon Community, MS.

