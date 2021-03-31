Mrs. Elaine Vivian Patrick Simelton was born June 20, 1924 in Eufaula, AL to Oscar and Amanda Patrick. She was a devoted wife to Eddie Hugh Simelton whom she met at Maxwell Airfare Base in Montgomery, AL. They were married December 13,1944, moved to Hampton, VA and eventually made Tiplersville, MS their final earthly residence. A graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Montgomery, AL, she later attended Rust College in Holly Springs, MS. She retired from Tippah County Hospital. She joined Bethlehem Baptist Church and remained a faithful member until her passing. She served as Usher Board president, Baptist Training Union teacher, Sunday school teacher, Missionary leader, and Director of the Historical Room. She was a 4-H leader, work with the Good Samaritan Center, and for over 40 years was a tireless active member of Ruckersville Tippah County Development Club. She leaves to cherish her memory: five children- Lynn Simelton, Dr. Joyce Simelton, Carnell (Tijuana) Simelton, Retired Lt. Colonel, United States Air Force Benard (Elaine) Simelton, Miriam Anderson; a cousin Alfonzo (Mary) Patrick; fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 5pm-7pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral services will be at 1 pm Friday, April 2, 2021, at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
