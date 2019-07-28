Carl Simmons, 78, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Lee County, April 6, 1941 to Purdy and Earnestine Simmons. Born into a family of musicians, Carl began singing for an audience at the age of four when he performed with his brothers at the Mississippi-Alabama State Fair and won first place. By the time he was 14, he had become a career musician. Throughout his career, he had opened for Elvis Presley and played guitar for the headlining tour for Bill Black's Combo alongside Chubby Checker, Brenda Lee, Fabian, Fats Domino. He also played with Ace Cannon and was a studio musician for Sun Records and Hi Records where he recorded his first instrumental hit, "Prowlin" ,in 1959. In 1961, he married Joann Stanford in Tupelo. They moved to California where they raised their children and lived until his wife passed away in 2014. He then moved back to Tupelo to be closer to his family. Survivors include one daughter, Patricia Laramore of Tupelo; three sons, Ron Simmons of Tupelo, Butch Simmons and his wife, Kitty of Tupelo and Eddie Carl Simmons and his wife, Cristi of Southaven; six grandchildren, Scott Simmons, Lynn Mims, Lesley Simmons, Carrie Tyre, Brittany Moss and Jeremy Hix; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Izetta Christian of Dorsey; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joann Simmons; sister, Agnes Anderson; two brothers, Leon Simmons, "Jumpin Gene" Simmons; and one daughter-in-law, Kathleen Simmons. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Minor officiating. His nephew, Cary Simmons, will deliver a eulogy. Burial will be in White Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hix, Matthew Stanford, Robby Witcher, Don Christian, Cary Simmons and Brandon Leslie. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.