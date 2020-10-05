Cecil Carol Simmons, 73, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born January 31, 1947 in Pontotoc County to Earl B. Simmons and Sally Mae Bramlitt Simmons. He was a member of Fountain of Life Baptist Church. He was owner of Simmons Mobile Home Service. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bud McGraw officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Wilma Fay Akins Simmons; 2 sons: Doug Simmons and Terry Lee Simmons (Taneshia); 1 sister: Kay Wages; and 6 grandchildren: Zack Simmons, Savannah Simmons, Marissa Simmons, T. J. Simmons, Natalie Simmons, and Jayla Callins. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Ima Gean Shettles; and 2 brothers: Mack Simmons and Junior Simmons. Pallbearers will be Zack Simmons, T.J. Simmons, Roy Page, Timmy Simmons, Mike Simmons, Terry Bryant, Terry Simmons, and Tim Robbins. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
