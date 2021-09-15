Charles Edward Simmons cut a wide path in 76 years and always seemed to be resolute in knowing from whence he came and where he was going. He crossed over to meet his Creator and rejoin his beloved family on Monday, August 30, 2021 from his country home in Plantersville with his faithful caregiver, Paula, at his side. Charles was born in Jackson, MS. on November 21, 1944 to the late Alva Edward Simmons and Lila Thigpen Simmons. A major lifelong public school proponent, Charles graduated from Murrah High School in 1962 and completed his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Mississippi State University at the Adkerson School of Accounting. He was a lifelong learner completing several Specialists degrees. He spent his working life as an Accounting Professor in the Community College System. Most of his years were at Northeast Miss. Community College where he was Department Head upon retirement. He loved his students and they loved him!! He enjoyed nothing more than keeping up with their lives and families as they progressed through life. Professor was an encourager always! After retirement, he enjoyed living the country life at his homestead east of Plantersville with his shepherd dogs and horse, Otis. He contracted with a law firm to do forensic accounting, which he greatly enjoyed and had other local business interests. Charles loved his family dearly, was a "Mama's boy" and dearly loved his cousins, whom he stayed in constant contact with. He had done extensive ancestral research on the Thigpen and Simmons families. Charles was a lifelong committed Democrat in the mold of the Roosevelt New Deal philosophy. He enjoyed the last twenty plus years of affiliation with his family at the Plantersville United Methodist Church, where he was a beloved and respected member teaching Sunday school and chairing the Finance committee. A service celebrating his life and accomplishments will be held at 11 AM Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the Plantersville United Methodist Church with Pastor Lynn Fair officiating. Private family burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, MS. (Pike County) at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 AM - service time on Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Charles is survived by cousins and their families, Marianne S. Rackley (Lee) of Hattiesburg, Ora Dean S. Parker (Louie), Doug Simmons (Jane) Oxford, Frances S. Robertson (Scott) Oxford, Sam Montgomery, New Orleans, John T. Montgomery, Jr., Kapa, Hawaii, Richard P. Montgomery, Mo and Jan Channell of Wesson, MS. The family request memorials may be made to Plantersville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 56, Plantersville, MS. 38862.
