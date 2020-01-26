Essie M. Simmons

Essie M. Simmons, 72, was born on August 7, 1947 to William Jackson Sr. and Lula Mae (Cook) Jackson-Johnson. She departed her earthly life on January 22, 2020 at home in Ripley, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Lula Mae Johnson; daughter, April Michelle Simmons of Honolulu, HI; sister, Helen Lee Cox of Marysville, OH; three brothers: John D. Jackson of Indianapolis, IN, Charlie James Jackson, and Charles Jackson of Ripley, MS; half-sister, Lillie Ruth Perry of Ripley, MS; half-brother, Billy Joe Johnson of Milwaukee, WI and General Lee Johnson Jr. of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.