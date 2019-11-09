BOONEVILLE -- George A Smith Simmons, 61, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, November 12 at Noon at Oak Hill MB Church. Visitation will be on Monday evening from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Oak Hill MB Church . Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

