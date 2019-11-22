Grace Lee Simmons, 71, was born September 25, 1948 to the late Aaron and Verdie Grace Cox. She departed her earthly life on November 15, 2019 at her home in Ripley, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Brooke (Travis Johnson) Jones of Ripley, MS; sister, Margaret (Homer) Foster of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Santana (Cornelious Jones) Simmons and Aaron (Stephanie) Simmons both of Ripley, MS; five great-grandchildren: NaShyia Jones, Laken Simmons, Avery Jones, Corbin Simmons, and Kyngston Simmons; special niece, Stephanie Gullap and special nephew, David Spight; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon- 7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm. Service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
