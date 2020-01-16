Henry T. Simmons, 72, was born on May 20, 1947 to the late James V. and Bessie (Foote) Simmons. He departed his earthly life on January 10, 2020 at Oxford Health and Rehabilitation in Oxford, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Glinda Thomas Simmons; four children: Farren (Fred) Alexander of Cordova, TN, Mia (Donald) Williams of Huntsville, AL, Kendall (Celesta) Simmons of Auburn, AL, and Thomas (Catarra) Simmons of Denver, CO; two sisters, Drucilla (Willie) Brooks of Springfield, IL and Betty (Homer) Judon of Racine, WI. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Moses Chapel UMC in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at National Cemetery in Corinth, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
