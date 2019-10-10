Isaiah Simmons, 71, was born on July 16, 1948 to the late Rev. Cuba and Mary Spight Simmons. He departed his earthly life on October 5, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Ophelia (Jeff) Jones of New Albany, MS; son, Isaiah Simmons, Jr. of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren; brother, Bishop Jeremiah (Cassandra) Simmons of Blue Mountain, MS; sisters, Nellie (Eddie) Fryar and Elmira Gibbs of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Terry Street Church of God in Christ in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.