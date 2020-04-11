World War II veteran Jesse Eugene "Jeep" Simmons passed away April 9, 2020, at his home in Belden MS at age 97. Jeep was born on Feb. 21, 1923 to Jesse Eugene Simmons and Jewell Phillips Simmons. He married to Joyce Wilson Simmons of Leland for than 65 years. After serving as a bomber pilot in the war, he attended Mississippi State University where he helped to restart the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon as its president. Jeep was named head cheerleader for the Bulldogs and was elected Mr. Mississippi State in 1948. He retired as District Manager of Elanco, a division of Eli Lily. A private inurnment will be held in the Columbarium of St. Luke's United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. He is survived by Jesse Eugene Simmons, III of Belden, Pati and Tom Kelly of Chicago, IL, and Jan Elyse Simmons of Nashville, TN. His grandchildren include Erin Kelly, Shannon Kelly, Griffin Wenzler, Madison Wenzler, and Elliott Wenzler. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Joyce Wilson Simmons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the USO, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677. Condolences may be posted online at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
