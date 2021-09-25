Larry Burns Simmons, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 28, 1950 to Olen Burns and Addie Louise Smith Simmons. Larry was a retired truck driver and a graduate of Ecru High School. He was a member of Ecru Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Lindley officiating, burial will follow in the Criswell Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Joy Simmons; four daughters, Cristi Bedford, Vicki Spires, Vivian Hill and Sommer Quinn; two sons, Chris Simmons and David Spires; two sisters, Sondra Waldrop and Donna Bailey; two brothers, Mike Simmons and Allen Simmons; fifteen grandchildren, Payge Morgan, Lakin Morris, Cole Morris, Lesley Bedford, Destin Simmons, Marleigh Rinehart, Jimmy Spires, Berlin Spires, Corey Robinson, Raine Robinson, Devan Cox, Dallas Hill, Declan Hill, Bailey Quinn and Brailee Quinn; and six great-grandchildren, Fallon Robinson, Finley Robinson, Drake Robinson, Maren Cox, Madden Cox and Charli Klaire Rinehart. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Josh Tutor, Mark Tutor, Bailey Quinn, Corey Robinson, Jimmy Spires and Dallas Hill. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:00 PM Sunday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
