Lillian Simmons was born to her parents Angelo Sanders and Helen Gibbs on July 23, 1934. She departed this life Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories ten children: Rosalyn (James) Montgomery of Plantersville, MS, Alease Bradley, Patsy (Larry) Allen, L.C. Simmons, Larry Simmons, Donell Simmons, David Lee Simmons, Eddie Jr. Simmons, all of Tupelo, MS, Shirley (Artis) Montgomery of Red Hill, MS, Terry (Priscilla) Simmons of Verona, MS and her grandson whom she reared as her own Kerry Simmons; 47 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside Service will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30pm at Porter's Memorial Park. Walk-Thru Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
