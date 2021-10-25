Louise Simmons, age 83, was born on October 3, 1938 in Ripley, MS to the late Frances Johnson and German Edgeston. She departed her life on October 17, 2021 at the Columbia St. Mary Hospice Center in Mequon, WI. She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age at Bethlehem M.B.C. in Falkner, MS. She attended the Falkner School System, where she played basketball. She worked as a cook at the Tippah County Hospital, Bilt-Rite Rubber Plant and also cleaned houses for Kenneth James. She relocated to Milwaukee, WI where she lived for many years before returning back to Ripley, MS for some time, later she returned back to Milwaukee, WI until her death. She leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters: Laurie Ann (Bill) Rainer of Tiplersville, MS, Evalyn (Henry) Clinton of Milwaukee, WI and Yolanda Adams (Blackwell) of Savannah, GA. Two sons: Billy Joe Edgeston of Tiplersville, MS and Isaiah Simmons Jr. of Milwaukee, WI and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 1pm-7pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5pm-7pm. The funeral service will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1pm at Bethlehem M.B.C in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
