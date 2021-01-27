Maggie L. Simmons, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo MS. Services will be on Friday January 29 2021 at 1:00 pm at Midway M.B. Church in Vardaman MS. Visitation will be on Thursday January 28 2021 from 4-8:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.