RIENZI -- Mary G. Simmons, 87, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 am at Hopewell MB Church . Visitation will be on 10:00 am at Hopewell MB Church. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

