Rhonda Simmons, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

