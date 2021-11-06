Shirley Kay Simmons, 73, passed away November 5, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab, New Albany, MS. Shirley Kay Butler Simmons was born to the late John Aron and Lois Catherine Butler on September 17, 1948 in Bruce, MS. She was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She worked for Carpenter Company for 30 years until retiring. She loved her dogs Bella Mae and Forrest. She also enjoyed working in her yard. Shirley is survived by one daughter, Dana Stewart(Mike); one son, Chris Simmons(Christy); grandchildren, Seth Simmons(Lauren), Sadie Rowan(Will), Shelby Simmons, Bart Tompkins, Mandy Stewart, Steven Stewart, and Carson Stewart; great grandchildren, Bentley Simmons, Baylor Poole, Leo Rowan, and Annalaia Tompkins; and her brother, Sammy Joe Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dane Simmons, Dale Galloway, her parents, John Aron and Lois Catherine Butler; and her brother, Harold Wayne Butler. Services will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Linn Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements, Pallbearers will be Seth Simmons, Steven Stewart, Terry Simmons, Ricky Simmons, and David Simmons. Visitation will be Sunday, November 7th 12PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.