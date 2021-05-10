James Ward Simmons passed away Saturday night, May 8, 2021, on his 38th wedding anniversary at Baldwyn Nursing Facility after an extended illness. James was born July 12, 1956, in Tupelo to George Ward and Reba Simmons. He received his education at Tupelo Public Schools and later excelled in drafting courses. James was an employee of Day Brite Lighting Co for twenty years before medical conditions forced his retirement. James was a loyal member of the Brewer United Methodist Church and was often the first one there. He loved his church family and they loved him. He had a tremendous faith and loved reading and studying his Bible. He enjoyed drawing, painting and writing love letters to his wife which he always signed, "Love you forever and a day." A service celebrating his life will be held today, Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m.at Brewer United Methodist Church with his pastor, Rev. Ed Temple, officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Linda Simmons of Shannon; his son, James Ward Simmons, Jr. (April) of Tupelo; his mother, Reba Bourque of Tupelo; his sister, Carolyn Wiggs of Tupelo; his brother Johnny Simmons (Tammy) of Tupelo and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Ward Simmons; his sister Wanda Hughes; and an infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn Simmons. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.