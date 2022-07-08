Lillye Jane Collins Simon, 75, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, Alabama after a brief illness. She was born in Tupelo on September 20, 1946 to Durward and Anna Lou Mobley Collins. Her family moved to Florida and she graduated from Apalachicola High School in 1964. Jane then earned her Bachelor's Degree at Ole Miss and her Master's Degree from UT Knoxville. During the 1970's she was a home economics teacher at Shannon High School and later taught in the home economics department at Ole Miss. She was married to Maurice Simon and they made their home in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She was a member of First Baptist Church. A king a caring individual, Jane always thought of others before herself. Survivors include her husband of over 30 years, Maurice Simon; step-daughter, Cherie Simon of Los Angelis, Calif.; step-son, Marc Simon of New Orleans, La.; step-grandson, Blake Simon of New Orlenas, La.; and cousins, Bill Collins and wife Lisa of Shannon, Joe Collins and wife, Christi, of Baldwin, and Tom Collins and wife, Gail, of Tupelo; The family will honor Jane's memory with a private graveside service on Monday at Shannon Cemetery with Dr. Gayle Alexander officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
