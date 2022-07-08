Dan Simons, 74, departed this pilgrimage to meet his Creator on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at NMMC after a bout with Covid and Pneumonia. Dan was born in Humboldt, TN on July 24, 1947, the oldest of 4 sons born to the late Ben and Sue Evans Simons. He grew up in Tupelo, graduated from Tupelo High School in 1965 and from his beloved Mississippi State University in 1969. He married his childhood sweetheart, Teresa Jean Harwell on July 26, 1968, a marriage of almost 54 years. Dan spent his working life in sales and management, primarily with Coca Cola and Pepsi beverages where he won numerous awards for his business skills. He and Teresa lived in Jackson, West Point, Aberdeen and Corinth with his job. He served during the Vietnam era in the U. S. Army Reserves having done his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Dan, a colorful and vibrant soul, enjoyed his life and his experiences. He enjoyed being around people and certainly propagated the Simons family trait of joyful extended conversation and encouraging others. He put on The All American Boat and RV Show for over 30 years which he always looked forward to. In his retirement years, Dan became a Day trader on the stock market, a hobby which brought him much satisfaction. A collector, Dan enjoyed Civil War relics, Native American Indian artifacts and Coca Cola memorabilia. He was a longtime member of the St. Luke United Methodist Church, an avid MSU Bulldog fan but his greatest joy was his family and Pop especially enjoyed his only grandchild, Bentley. A service celebrating his life will take place at 6 PM Monday, July 11, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Visitation will begin at 4 PM Monday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Dan is survived by his wife, Teresa Simons of Saltillo; his son, Marcus Simons of the home and Nicole Simons and her son, Bentley of Guntown; his three brothers, Gary Simons and wife, Cynthia of Brandon, Larry Simons and wife, Mariella of Ridgeland and Terry Simons of Tupelo and their families.; a sister in law, Cecilia Harwell Hollowell(Ronnie) of Memphis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Sue Simons, his in laws, Cecil and Jeanette Meins Harwell and a sister in law, Dinah Simons. Memorials may be made to Hope Unbridled Equestrian Program, 185 Timberland Dr., Tupelo, MS. 38801 or to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
