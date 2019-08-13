On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Dinah Katherine Lindley Simons, 59, was finally free from 9 years of illnesses and she has left her earthly home to be with The Heavenly Father. Dinah was the oldest of 5 children born to Joel Enoch Lindley and Mary Katherine McCollum Lindley on August 31, 1959. She grew up in the Palmetto Community and attended the Valley Grove Baptist Church where she accepted the Lord as her Savior at age 12. She attended Shannon schools graduating in 1977 where she first met the love of her life, Terry Lynn Simons, to whom she married on July 6th, 1979. Dinah began her career as an engineering secretary at Super Sagless in 1979 and in 1994 held the same position at Day-Brite Lighting. At the end of her career, she was Assistant Human Resource Director until her health failed in 2010. Throughout 50 years of life, Dinah greeted every day with childlike enthusiasm and laughter enjoying even the smallest pleasures life offers. She loved children, Christmas, dining out, and football in that order. When illness struck, her faith became even stronger as she looked steadfastly to her Lord for healing and to her husband where she received his unwavering support. Dinah was a grateful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and the James Moore Sunday School Class. Dinah's mother, Mary Katherine Lindley preceded her in death September 4, 1992. She is survived by her husband, Terry Simons; her father, Joel Lindley and her brothers; Charles Lindley (Mary), Philip Lindley, Johnny Lindley (Amy); and David Lindley (Susie) along with a special aunt, Jen Gilliam. She is also survived by 3 brother-in-laws; Dan Simons (Teresa), Gary Simons (Cynthia) and Larry Simons (Mariella). In addition she leaves behind 16 nieces and nephews plus 6 grand and 3 great grand nieces and nephews. Dinah had two dear friends while growing up: Margie Burson and Cathy Leslie. She also had a special Bible Study group; Viki Marshall, Diane Wade, Cheryl Burgett, Christy Pruett and Dot Robinson who brought scripture and fellowship to her bedside. A celebration of Dinah's life and home-going will be at 1PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Harrisburg Baptist Church with Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Bro. David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM- 7PM today at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and from Noon-service time on Thursday at Harrisburg Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers are the James Moore Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor's choice or Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801, Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
