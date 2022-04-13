Iuka- Scott Lee Simonsen or more affectionately called Captain Lee at the age of 72 peacefully died Monday, April 11, 2022 on his beloved boat on Pickwick Lake. Scott was born November 17, 1949 in Peoria, Illinois; he was the son of Edward Lee and Beryldine June Simonsen. He was a Woodruff High School graduate. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Lee opened his own sheet metal contracting business. He was a member of Local Number One Sheet Metal Union. Scott enjoyed spending his free time outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and boating. He would host cruises on his boat and was "the party" guy. He was a member of Forrest Hill United Methodist Church in Peoria. He was loved everywhere he lived. Scott is survived by his sister, Nancy Lee Simonsen Pasquarella of Allentown, Pennsylvania; two nephews, Anthony "Tony" Pasquarella and his wife, Kristen, of Oak Park, California and Michael Joseph Pasquarella of Allentown; and many friends who adored him. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Lee Simonsen and his parents. A celebration of life will be held at Pickwick Lake. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
