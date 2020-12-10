Arther Lee Simpson, 88, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat., Dec. 12, @ 1:00 at Beasley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Beasley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery.

