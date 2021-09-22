Bobbie Farrow Simpson, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home in Ashland. Bobbie was born August 3, 1925 in Gravestown to Robert and Ophelia Graves Farrow. She was known throughout her life as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor, business owner, and friend. She is survived by her sister Mary Dee Smith of Ripley; sons Ken (Cynthia) Simpson of Ashland and Bob (Penny) Simpson of Ashland; grandchildren Elizabeth Tracey Simpson of Charlottesville, Virginia; Katie (John) McCammon of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Hannah (Joab) Hopper of Ashland; Will (Amanda) Simpson of Ashland; Jacob Simpson of Olive Branch; and Carrie Simpson of Ashland; nephew Robert (Sally) Farrow and nieces Paula (Steve) McBride, Barbara (Alan) Graddy, Suzanne (Eddie Joe) McMillin, and Joyce (Mo) Graddy, all of Ripley; and six treasured great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved "sweetheart," Billy Reese Simpson and her oldest son, Kerry Simpson. Bobbie graduated from Shady Grove School in 1943 and married her husband that same year. As someone devoted to helping others, she worked for several years at the Benton County Welfare Office while raising her children. As she entered her 50s, Bobbie took art lessons and became an accomplished painter. She opened a studio and framing shop, The Gallery, which became a local fixture in the community and was a thriving business for 45 years. As recently as December of 2020, Bobbie was busy framing pictures for the holiday season. Customers depended on her hard work and loving attention to detail, but they also appreciated her kind smile and her gift of being a good listener. A caring person to all, Bobbie truly followed in the footsteps of Christ and was a member of Beech Hill Church of Christ throughout her 96 years. Services to honor her wonderful life will be held Thursday, September 23 at 11 AM, Beech Hill Church of Christ. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 22 from 5 PM to 7 PM, Beech Hill Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Beech Hill Cemetery. The family is deeply grateful to Bobbie's many loving friends and neighbors for their visits, gifts, and prayers during the last few months of her life. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Simpson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
