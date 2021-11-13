William Brady Simpson, 62, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Born March 27, 1959 in Memphis, Tn. to Henry Ellis Simpson and Emma Irene Enlow Simpson, Brady grew up in the Whitehaven area where he graduated from Whitehaven High School in 1977. He furthered his education at the University of Mississippi receiving a BA in Education. Brady spent his first 20 plus years in the Automotive industry and, afterwards, became a public school teacher and coach at East Union Attendance Center and Tupelo Public School District. A Baptist, Brady was an outdoorsman, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed metal detecting. He enjoyed following the Ole Miss Rebels and all animals. There will be no public visitation or services. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Brady is survived by his children; MaKenna Simpson (Matthew Bagwell) of Blue Springs, Ms.; Alana Simpson of Saltillo and their Mother and his wife of 28 years, Cindy Simpson of Blue Springs; a son, Branden Simpson of Collierville, Tn; 3 grandchildren, Dawson, Parker and Hudson; his mother, Irene Enlow Simpson of Independence, Ms., a sister, Patty Payne (Bob) of Independence, a brother, Woody Simpson (Sharon) of Independence, Ms. and his extended family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.com Memorials may be made to Le Bonheur Hospital for Children, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, Tn. 38174
