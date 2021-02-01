Ernestine Christine Griffin Simpson, 90, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on August 22, 1930, to Ernest and Kittie Lou Gaillard Griffin in Tippah County - Mississippi. Earnestine, for many years, worked as a dietician for Briarcrest Nursing Home and Tippah County Hospital. She also worked at Wurlitzer Piano Company for a number of years. She was a member of Beech Hill Church of Christ. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister King McCarver officiating. Ernestine is survived by two daughters: Teresa McMullen of Hickory Flat, MS, Janice Jackson of Ashland, MS; one brother: James T. Griffin of Bartlett, TN; and several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; survived by a daughter-in-law: Judy McClusky and a son-in-law: Gerald Brock. Two step-son's; Coleman Simpson (Shelia) of Olive Branch, MS, Tommy Simpson of Ripley, MS: three step-daughters, Carolyn Craft of Ripley, MS, Sandra Grisham (Lynn) of Ripley, MS, Bettye Harrell (Dan)of Ripley, MS. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Hershel McClusky and her second husband: Milton Ferrell Simpson; her parents; one daughter: Linda Brock; one son: Herschel McClusky, Jr; three sisters: Nell Fortner, Sue Daniel, Nancy Wommack; two brothers: Leroy Griffin, Elaine Griffin; two grandsons: Caleb Jackson, Cru McClusky. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jeff McMullen, Brent McMullen, Heath McMullen, Nicky Brock, Stanley Brock, Brad Brock, Shaun Jackson, Lee McMullen. Expressions of sympathy, for the Simpson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
