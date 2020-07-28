George Davis Simpson, 90, died Monday, July 27, 2020. A native of Okolona, he was a prominent merchant, religious and civic leader. The son of John Walter Simpson and Virginia Davis Simpson, he was a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, a principal musician Maroon and R.O.T.C Bands and was also an active member of the University Alumni Association. As a member of Okolona First Baptist Church, he was Sunday School Director and teacher; and served on numerous committees. An active member of Tupelo First United Methodist Church, he was a Sunday School Officer, an usher and greeter, member of Methodist Men and worked with Habitat for Humanity. His woodworking talents were used for projects requested by both churches. Numerous friends were recipients of gifts that he designed and handcrafted from native woods. The founding proprietor of Simpson's Department Store, he retired after more than fifty years of management. He was past president and longtime board member of the Okolona Chamber of Commerce, past president of Okolona Lions Club, and organizing member of Okolona Country Club and a member of Tupelo Rotary Club. He was a sixty year Master Mason and member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served on the Board of Directors of Bank of Okolona, a board member of the Tupelo Concert Association, and as volunteer worker for the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and numerous service organizations. A Commissioned United States Air Force Officer, Active Duty was in the Far East during the Korean Conflict followed by Reserve Services. He was a select member of Air Force tennis and golf competition teams. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Smith Simpson; and cousins, Jerry Wayne Jernigan, Janice J. Harrelson, Betty H. Milling and Shirley S. Fortenberry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and cousin, Sue Ann S. Williams. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Thursday, July 30, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A stateroom service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors with Rev. Smith Lilly and Rev. Andrew Ray officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Benson, Bobby Carnathan, Jack Goodman, Ken Harrelson, Benny Huffman, Curtis Hays, Joseph Jernigan, Judson Jernigan, Ben Harrelson, Bradley Harrelson, Tom Swindle, Harold A. Turner, Earl Waddle, Chris Wilburn, Brad Crofton, Blake Williamson, Parker N. West, Claud B. Conger and Dave West. Memorials may be made to organizations of the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.