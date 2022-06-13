James L. Simpson, 79, fell asleep in death at his home early Sunday morning, June 12, 2022. He was born December 31,1942. James and Gale were married for 58 years. He was a loving father to two children, James Bradley and Catina Nicole. James had many interests, cows, horses and gardening. But most of all, he loved his God, Jehovah. James dedicated himself in 1968 to serving Jehovah and telling others about Jehovah's promises of a time when there will be no more sickness, pain or sorrow. He also worked hard assisting with the construction of Kingdom Halls for others to have a place for worship. James was preceded in death by his parents; W. T. and Jewel Simpson, two brothers, Walter Thomas and Hollis Doyle. He is survived by his wife Gale, son, Bradley (Mila) and daughter, Nicki and one brother, Robert Wayne. The family greatly appreciates the love, prayers and comfort provided by our wonderful spiritual family. Many thanks to the Kindred Hospice team for their genuine concern, loving support and guidance. Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 112 Old Airport Rd S, Pontotoc, MS 38863 on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Those attending in person are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while inside the facility. For videoconferencing information, please call 662-586-1801.
