James Samuel 'Jimmy' Simpson, 92, passed away on October 23, 2021, at his home in Hickory Flat. Mr. Simpson was born in Benton County, Mississippi on July 5, 1929, to John Simpson and Donnie Hudspeth Simpson. A United States Army veteran who served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952, Mr. Simpson began his career as a car dealer for the Ford Motor Company and was a retired inventory clerk for Northwest Community College. He was also a longtime member of Hickory Flat First Baptist Church. Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Farr Simpson. He is survived by their son, Larry Simpson (Pam) of Senatobia, and their daughter, Lynn Thompson of Olive Branch, and grandchildren, Haylie Mulliniks (Nick), Josh Simpson (Lauren), and Jim Simpson (Jacqueline), and eight great grandchildren. He also leaves his wife, Earlene Childers Simpson, and her five children. Services for Mr. Simpson will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Hickory Flat. A visitation will be held at the church also on Wednesday beginning at 9:30am and go until service time Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Hickory Flat. Pall Bearers will be Josh Simpson, Jim Simpson, Nick Mulliniks, Michael Reed, Don Reed, Jeff Reed, Tim Reed and Kevin Childers. Honorary Pall Bearers are Glen Cossitt and Jack Gadd. The Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge. The family would like to give a special thanks to Ginger Potts and the staff of Southern Care Hospice Services for their loving care provided during this difficult time.
