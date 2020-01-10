TUPELO -- Oline Payne Simpson, 92, passed away Thursday, January 09, 2020, at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
