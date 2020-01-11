Oline Payne Simpson, 92, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020 at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona after an extended illness. Oline was born Aug. 10, l927, the youngest child of 8 children born to Reubin Franklin "Frank" Payne of the Shiloh Community east of Nettleton and Lovie Walker Payne of Nettleton. She was a 1946 graduate of Nettleton High School where she excelled and lettered in basketball four years. After graduation, she worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. as a clerk/typist and later, for many years, as a seamstress for Reed's Manufacturing. She had other jobs which allowed her to support her family. Visitation will be from 11 AM-1 PM Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A private Committal Service will take place in the Chapel at 1 PM Monday with Bro. Dale Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM Monday and will thereafter be archived permanently at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. Oline is survived by her sons, Lt. Col. Darrell Rankin and wife, Cathy of Tupelo; Julian Rankin of Paducah, Ky; daughters, Susan Rankin Ling of Tupelo, and Kristy Rankin Gagstetter and husband, Gary, of Indian River Shores, FL; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her brothers and sisters, a daughter, Jan Rankin, and a son, Kenny Rankin, her husband, Julian Simpson, and a grandchild, Cason Ling. Memorials may be made in memory of Oline to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
