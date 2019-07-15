IUKA -- Phillip Simpson, 53, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 am at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Burnsville. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.