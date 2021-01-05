Billy Perry Sims, 94, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. He was born December 13, 1926, to Jesse Leonard and Clemmie Sims. He was a farmer. He was a member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church, Farm Bureau, Prentiss County Soil and Water Conservation District and the VFW. He enjoyed quail hunting and fishing A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 7, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Cecil Woodruff and Bro. Earl McAnally officiating. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Marian Sims; two sons, Perry (Judy) Sims and Kerry (Debbie) Sims; one sister, Sammie Nell Gill; one sister-in-law, Mae Sims; five grandchildren, Corey (Tamara) Sims, Jamey Sims, Jeremy Sims, Eric Sims (finance' Meggie) and Andrew (Brooks) Sims; and three great- grandchildren, Kylie, Kelsey and Blake Sims. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers, J.L. Sims, Robert Sims, Jack Sims, Joe Sims and Tommy Sims. Pallbearers are Corey Sims, Jeremy Sims, Eric Sims, Andrew Sims, Lenny Sims and Jared Sims. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis , TN 38105-9959 Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.