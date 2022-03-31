James Aurther Sims, 72, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully March 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Sims was born March 13, 1950 in Baytown, TX, to the late John Brooks and Willie Marie Pearl Freeman Sims. He received his education from Silsbee Highschool and was married to his beloved wife, Jeane Sims, on July 20, 1979 who survives. Bro. Sims was a proud veteran who served in the United States Air Force and was the Pastor of Abundant Life Tabernacle Church. Bro. Sims was a man of God and an active evangelist. He knew of the Lord's love and acceptances and was passionate to share this blessed assurance with everyone he met. Bible reading, story telling, and sharing time with his much adored family were favorite pastimes. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and wonderful grandfather. In addition to his wife of 43 years, memories will be shared by one son, Joshua Sims of Walnut, one daughter, Jennifer Sims Dixon of Walnut, and three grandchildren, David, Morgan, and Sayler Dixon. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Sims family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
