Christopher Sims, 53, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, Nov 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sat, Nov 21, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Mt. Union.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.