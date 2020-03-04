Curtis Gerald Sims, 91 , passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home in Pontotoc County. He was born on April 20, 1928, the only child of Arthur Curtis Sims and Ezell Archer Sims. He spent his life in the Furrs Community of Pontotoc County. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy 1946-1948. He worked his entire career at Daybrite Lighting Company. He was an avid gardener and loved spending time outside. He loved gospel, country, and bluegrass music. He was a lifelong member of White Zion Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, superintendent of the Sunday School and caretaker of the church grounds. Services will be 1 PM Friday, March 6 at White Zion Presbyterian Church with Dr. Ron Richardson and Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Music will be provided by Dr. Mark and Becky Howard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with burial to follow the service in the church cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Gerald is survived by his wife, Jean Sims; his two daughters, Debra Sims Anderson and Darla Sims Ryan, both of Saltillo. He also leaves behind a grandson, Scott Ryan, a great-great-granddaughter, Ainsley Ryan, three children of his home, his adopted daughter, Christy Sims, and four step-daughters, Glenda Putt, Linda Parker, Elizabeth Chenault, and Beverly Williams. Pallbearers will be Danny Roebuck, Allen Sudduth, Paul Kelly, and Ricky Denton The family wishes to thank his two wonderful caregivers, Eugene Cooke and Sarah Reeves. They would also like to thank all the caring, compassionate nurses from North Mississippi Medical Center Home Hospice. Memorials may be made to the White Zion Presbyterian Church, 1266 Kings Highway, Pontotoc MS 38863. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
