TUPELO -- Gertrude Sims, 64, passed away Thursday, January 09, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 pm at New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, Coley Road, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

