Jerry Sims, 80, passed away Wednesday, November 04, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Cemetery in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Hedland, AL. Visitation will be on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan..

